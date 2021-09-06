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Unhinged Teacher Calls Student Wearing Facemask Under Nose A 'POS'
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324 views • September 06, 2021
by Jamie White
September 5th 2021, 4:56 pm
infowars.com
Description:
Disturbing video out of Illinois shows a teacher berating a student for not wearing his mask properly despite the fact he himself is also wearing a mask under his nose.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/unhinged-teacher-wearing-mask-under-nose-calls-student-piece-of-sht-for-wearing-mask-under-nose/
September 5th 2021, 4:56 pm
infowars.com
Description:
Disturbing video out of Illinois shows a teacher berating a student for not wearing his mask properly despite the fact he himself is also wearing a mask under his nose.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/unhinged-teacher-wearing-mask-under-nose-calls-student-piece-of-sht-for-wearing-mask-under-nose/
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