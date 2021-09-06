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Unhinged Teacher Calls Student Wearing Facemask Under Nose A 'POS'
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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324 views • September 06, 2021
by Jamie White
September 5th 2021, 4:56 pm
infowars.com

Description:

Disturbing video out of Illinois shows a teacher berating a student for not wearing his mask properly despite the fact he himself is also wearing a mask under his nose.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/unhinged-teacher-wearing-mask-under-nose-calls-student-piece-of-sht-for-wearing-mask-under-nose/
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illinoisteacherkarenstudentface mask
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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