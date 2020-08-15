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AF. MMS: Best scientific explanation so far about what Chlorine Dioxide does in the body
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8482 views • August 15, 2020
Explanation of the chemical compound of MMS and how it moves about in the bloodstream leaving healthy tissue alone while attacking any pathogens and other foreign material that is harmful. Chlorine dioxide kills viruses in a different way that vaccines do. It tears at the skin of them, compared to vaccinations which get into the internal RNA makeup of them.
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