Shawn Wells: Rethinking Health with the Author of "The Energy Formula" | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

Please welcome my friend Shawn Wells to the show. He's known as "The Most Trusted Voice in Supplements" after formulating over 1000+ supplements and having patented 40 unique compounds. He's also known for the catchphrase "Caffeine is Dead," which we'll get into, especially as it relates to his energy drink company, Update.

When Shawn and I met in 2018, he was living outside of Dallas, TX and in a marriage he wasn't happy with. Nowadays, he's moved on, literally and metaphorically, to a much happier relationship and to "Dripping" (Dripping Springs) outside of Austin, TX.

We're going to jam on Big Pharma, supplements, psychedelics, what it means to be a formulator, habit trackers (Oura Ring vs. Ultrahuman), biohacking, his book The Energy Formula, and what an average day looks like for Shawn.

Thank you for joining me Shawn!



💬 Shawn Wells Quotes From the Episode"Investing in my health, my brain, my creativity, and my network is more important than any dollars and cents I have in a bank."Shawn Wells on prioritizing personal well-being, creativity, and meaningful relationships holds greater value than accumulating financial wealth. "At some point, AI is going to 1,000,000X us, and it won’t be able to be contained… It will be an inorganic evolution, but an evolution nonetheless."



Shawn Wells on AI's rapid progression and its potential to redefine humanity.



"You have to learn how to have wearables be a tool but not dictate your day. It’s similar to weighing yourself, someone can become obsessive, and it can be an unhealthy habit."Shawn on how to properly use fitness trackers and avoid psychological dependency. 🔗 Additional ResourcesShawn Wells | The Most

📝 Show Notes



0:00 – Introduction to Shawn Wells and His Background

5:12 – The Impact of Nutrition on Mental and Physical Health

12:45 – Shawn’s Journey with Biohacking and Self-Experimentation

18:30 – The Connection Between Mental Health and Physical Vitality

24:55 – Psychedelics and Their Role in Neuroplasticity and Personal Transformation

31:20 – Financial Wealth Versus Health and Personal Fulfillment

35:18 – The Power of Investing in Creativity and Relationships

42:10 – The Future of AI and Its Influence on Human Evolution

50:22 – Hormonal Health and the Importance of Vitamin D

56:48 – The Role of Wearables and Biofeedback in Self-Awareness

1:02:15 – Building Resilience Through Self-Compassion

1:08:30 – Final Thoughts and Actionable Takeaways

