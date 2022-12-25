Blood Analysis - This is Video Microscopy Reanalysis on 122422 of a Sample 55 days Later

This is real time video microscopy of a sample of vaccinated blood from an individual who received a Phizer Series, and 2 boosters. Observe all the nano computer chips, biosensors, and transistors, in the sample and the graphene tubes networking all the structures together with nano Quantum Dots. The obvious agenda is to hook people up to the Internet of Bodies. Why else would they be using self assembling nano computer chips, biosensors, graphene and quantum dots.

My observation is that the blood does not appear as a blood sample should. The Quantum Dots appear to be using (feeding on) clumps of blood to continue their purpose. What their purpose is? I couldn't begin to tell you. This sample is still very much active.

Take a look at my other videos on brighteon.com: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope and see the horrible stuff they have put in the vaccines and now the newest flu shot to accomplish their plans. Stop being distracted by all the media hype that is keeping you from learning the real truth. The truth they don't want you to know. This is not a joke.

Pass the word and help your friends, family and humanity.