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3/25/2022 Miles Guo: Although Russia, the so-called world’s second largest military power, is known for exporting weapons, it has been doing surprisingly poorly in the Russia-Ukraine war. Their equipment, supplies, and communication remain at the level of WWII, but in terms of running grandiose misinformation campaigns, Russia is the same as the CCP and North Korea