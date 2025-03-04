BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤡Senate Clowns: Just hours before Trump's speech to Congress, Democrat senators dropped identical, scripted videos attacking him
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 1 month ago

Just hours before Donald Trump's speech to Congress, Democrat senators dropped identical, scripted videos attacking him.

Clowns at their best? 🤡

And:  Dems plot to disrupt Trump’s speech in Congress – report

Some lawmakers plan to leave the chamber while US President Donald Trump speaks later today, while others are considering more unconventional options, Axios reports, citing some House Democrats.

What are their proposals?

▪️Anti-Trump and anti-DOGE slogans

▪️Eggs and empty egg cartons as symbols of soaring consumer prices

▪️Red cards, noisemakers and hand clappers

Some of these bold ideas go against party leaders’ advice, as they simply recommended that lawmakers invite guests allegedly harmed by Trump’s policies, the sources added.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy