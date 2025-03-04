🤡Senate Clowns: Just hours before Trump's speech to Congress, Democrat senators dropped identical, scripted videos attacking him

Just hours before Donald Trump's speech to Congress, Democrat senators dropped identical, scripted videos attacking him.

Clowns at their best? 🤡

And: Dems plot to disrupt Trump’s speech in Congress – report

Some lawmakers plan to leave the chamber while US President Donald Trump speaks later today, while others are considering more unconventional options, Axios reports, citing some House Democrats.

What are their proposals?

▪️Anti-Trump and anti-DOGE slogans

▪️Eggs and empty egg cartons as symbols of soaring consumer prices

▪️Red cards, noisemakers and hand clappers

Some of these bold ideas go against party leaders’ advice, as they simply recommended that lawmakers invite guests allegedly harmed by Trump’s policies, the sources added.