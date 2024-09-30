Since the 27th, 28th and 29th, there is 8 similar videos with dates, only posting this one for now.

Groups under the auspices of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq continue to attack Israeli targets with kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.

While the effectiveness of these attacks is limited by modern air defenses (both Israeli and Jordanian), the increasing number of launches creates constant pressure.

Recent successful breakthroughs to some targets indicate that the threat from the Islamic Resistance remains real and requires Israel to remain vigilant.

Adding:

‼️⚠️Israeli media: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hints that Israel is preparing to launch a ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The elimination of [Hezbollah terror chief Hassan] Nasrallah is a very important step, but it is not everything. We will use all the capabilities we have," Gallant said to troops of the 188th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade in northern Israel.

"If someone on the other side does not understand what these capabilities mean, it is all capabilities and you are part of this effort. We trust you to be able to accomplish anything," he added to the troops.