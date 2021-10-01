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SN1129: Adversarial Advantage, Healthcare Isolation & New World Warping
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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0 view • October 01, 2021
Audio Podcast Version: https://bit.ly/3B1BFQS

Episode Article: https://bit.ly/3ut61sW

Saying we’re back implies that we left, and we all know that never happened. This returning transmission isn’t like your typical weekly podcast episode, it’s reminiscent of the older shows where we have a litany of articles – in no particular order – and we connect and correlate them. Repeatedly I mention how this is a grab-bag type of a show where we’re essentially navigating the information overload.

C19 is the catalyst being used to overwrite the world as we know it, and you don’t need me to point that out to you. The tyrannical and technocratic forces are working with an almost machine-like nature to their enslavement tactics as the world quickly wakes up to the threat of living in a world without freedom. Many, once great nations are falling victim to the hostile medicalization take over.

In this transmission, you’ll hear me address this somewhat concerning fact and how, indeed, it is summoning the sleeper. The awakening that is taking place in the land down under is reverberating around the world; the spiritual war that we’ve spoken on for ages has manifested itself in Australia, and millions are watching. This presents both an opportunity of great change and danger, that ultimately resides in the hands of the beholder.

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