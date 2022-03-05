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THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
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141 views • March 05, 2022
THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Open your eyes people: Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side. The so called "pandemic" and the so called "Ukrainian war" are but two pieces of the strategy for a NEW WORLD ORDER, now called "THE GREAT RESET" and coming from the World Economic Forum and the new Hitler: Klaus Schwab, a German with Nazi roots. His father was an industrialist who manufactured weapons for the Third Reich.
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]
Full English version by Mark Bartalmai
a Ukrainian Truther
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Open your eyes people: Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side. The so called "pandemic" and the so called "Ukrainian war" are but two pieces of the strategy for a NEW WORLD ORDER, now called "THE GREAT RESET" and coming from the World Economic Forum and the new Hitler: Klaus Schwab, a German with Nazi roots. His father was an industrialist who manufactured weapons for the Third Reich.
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]
Full English version by Mark Bartalmai
a Ukrainian Truther
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
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