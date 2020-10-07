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CULTS#8-New Age Movement David Carrico Pt. 2
FOJC Vault
FOJC Vault
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81 views • October 07, 2020
Welcome! You are listening to teachings from The Vault of Followers Of Jesus Christ. You are about to embark on a journey through time. Our ministry started in 1984 and we’ve recorded almost everything that David’s taught from way back then. Grab some coffee and enjoy!

#FOJCRadio #DavidCarrico #DonnaCarrico

Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "

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" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "

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CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
Keywords
apologeticsspiritualitychristianityreligion1984journeyfreemasonryvaultcultsmormonsnew age movementlatter day saintsdavid carricofojc radiodonna carricojehovahs witnessesfrom the vaultfollowers of jesus christback in timewatchtower
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy