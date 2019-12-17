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DO WHAT I SAY, NOT WHAT I DO??? The Fiat Money Lie Unravels...
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55 views • December 17, 2019
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THEN WHAT?
Links and slides: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/believe-say-ignore-lynette-zang/
We’re told that the US economy outlook is “very strong” yet the yield curve remains inverted, indicating crisis ahead.
Yesterday, Fed Chair Powell testified before congress confirming the central banks inability to raise rates and run off their balance sheet, they have to continue to buy treasuries and MBS (mortgage backed securities), the markets won’t let them stop. Therefore, the free money punch bowl will continue to support the markets. What a relief!
Perhaps this is one reason central banks have boosted their gold purchases.
They know that gold is the ultimate safe haven. Take the current example of Venezuela who has been forced to use their gold reserves for international purchases, since access to credit is denied them. In fact, they’ve learned the most important lesson of all since Maduro’s government has been trying to repatriate Venezuelan gold held in the Bank of England’s vaults. Guess what…they said NO!
What did they learn? IF YOU DON’T HOLD IT, YOU DON’T OWN IT.
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading?sub_confirmation=1
THEN WHAT?
Links and slides: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/believe-say-ignore-lynette-zang/
We’re told that the US economy outlook is “very strong” yet the yield curve remains inverted, indicating crisis ahead.
Yesterday, Fed Chair Powell testified before congress confirming the central banks inability to raise rates and run off their balance sheet, they have to continue to buy treasuries and MBS (mortgage backed securities), the markets won’t let them stop. Therefore, the free money punch bowl will continue to support the markets. What a relief!
Perhaps this is one reason central banks have boosted their gold purchases.
They know that gold is the ultimate safe haven. Take the current example of Venezuela who has been forced to use their gold reserves for international purchases, since access to credit is denied them. In fact, they’ve learned the most important lesson of all since Maduro’s government has been trying to repatriate Venezuelan gold held in the Bank of England’s vaults. Guess what…they said NO!
What did they learn? IF YOU DON’T HOLD IT, YOU DON’T OWN IT.
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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