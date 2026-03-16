Netanyahu's Status and War Duration Predictions, an interview with Michael Yon

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History shows wars rarely end when leaders claim victory. Conflicts expand, shift, and often last far longer than expected. With uncertainty around leadership, escalating tensions, and global powers involved, many analysts warn this conflict could be only in its early stages. If true, the world may be witnessing the beginning—not the end.
#WarAnalysis #GlobalConflict #MiddleEastCrisis #Geopolitics #MilitaryStrategy
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