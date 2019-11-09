© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reprise: Sandy Hook book, snafu - outrageous court award
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
545 views • November 09, 2019
Reprise of Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. of Oct 21. This Sandy Hook shooting / False Flag controversy has blown up into a major court battle - Appeal of Award forthcoming.
Evidence of Judicial and Prosecutorial Misconduct in original "show trial".
Over 400 pages of illustrated evidence denied - including 4 different Death Cert's for one child...
How would Judge Judy rule?
When you are given "Official Facts" there's no room for observable truth.
You be da judge!
Evidence of Judicial and Prosecutorial Misconduct in original "show trial".
Over 400 pages of illustrated evidence denied - including 4 different Death Cert's for one child...
How would Judge Judy rule?
When you are given "Official Facts" there's no room for observable truth.
You be da judge!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.