Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters | Will the Biden Regime & Spooks share intel briefings with PDJT?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2218 Subscribers
Shop now
16 views
Published a day ago

Jesse Watters - Now that Trump is the de facto nominee, he's entitled to receive intel briefings again. But the spooks have a plan to mess with him.

Keywords
president trumpjesse wattersgop candidateintel briefings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket