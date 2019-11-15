Horny Goat Weed 🐐 the Sexual Performance Enhancer and Hormone Biohack for Him and Her!

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A Chinese herb and historical aphrodisiac for both sexes, also known by the significantly less awesome name Epimedium. Also known as Rowdy Lamb Herb, it earned these well-deserved names after Chinese herders, no doubt very bored, observed their goats and sheep becoming noticeably friskier after feeding on it.
Some people might not categorize Horny Goat Weed as a Nootropic, but I do because the sex drive is the strongest motivator we have. Horny Goat Weed is well worth the attention of people who take a little more conservative approach to their Biohacking. It's a historical Nootropic that's been used to positive effect for thousands of years by large populations.
It does A LOT more than make your boners GREAT again...
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Horny Goat Weed: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-Meta-Analysis
Order 💲 Organic Epimedium
Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium (PureBulk)
Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-LEH (Lost Empire Herbs)
In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-EU-UK (Indigo Herbs)
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-AMZ
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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