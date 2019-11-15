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Horny Goat Weed 🐐 the Sexual Performance Enhancer and Hormone Biohack for Him and Her!
jroseland
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72 views • November 15, 2019

A Chinese herb and historical aphrodisiac for both sexes, also known by the significantly less awesome name Epimedium. Also known as Rowdy Lamb Herb, it earned these well-deserved names after Chinese herders, no doubt very bored, observed their goats and sheep becoming noticeably friskier after feeding on it.

Some people might not categorize Horny Goat Weed as a Nootropic, but I do because the sex drive is the strongest motivator we have. Horny Goat Weed is well worth the attention of people who take a little more conservative approach to their Biohacking. It's a historical Nootropic that's been used to positive effect for thousands of years by large populations.

It does A LOT more than make your boners GREAT again...


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Horny Goat Weed: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Organic Epimedium

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium (PureBulk)

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-LEH (Lost Empire Herbs)

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-EU-UK (Indigo Herbs)

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Epimedium-AMZ


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthsciencepodcastsexherbbiohackinghorny goat weedaphrodisiac
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