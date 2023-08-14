Moscow Now has Second-Largest Uranium Supply Globally - Rosatom Chief Likhachev - Discussion with PUTIN

Moscow now has second-largest uranium supply globally - Rosatom (State Atomiс Energy Corp) Chief Likhachev (in vid).
Likhachev adds that Russia has acquired uranium deposit in Kazakhstan and will soon deliver nuclear fuel to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh.
🗣These are the countries of Asia, the People's Republic of China, the Middle East, Africa. There we have up to 60-70% growth in various types of supplies in the nuclear fuel cycle - Likhachev on deliveries to friendly countries.
