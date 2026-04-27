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Trump Assassination Attempt Predicted Minutes Before It Happened. White House Correspondents Dinner
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter set to appear in federal court. The alleged gunman at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where President Trump and other top administration officials were gathered, is set to make his first appearance in court today. Trump Assassination Attempt Predicted Minutes Before It Happened By Karoline Leavitt while attending the White House Correspondents Dinner that Cole Allen began shooting to assassinate President Donald Trump.


Cole Allen, 31, is slated to be arraigned in federal court. Police have not formally identified Allen as the suspect, but NPR confirmed his identity with two people familiar with the investigation who aren't authorized to speak publicly.


Karoline Leavitt's Unwitting Prophecy Came True As 'Shots Fired' At Trump Event. "He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's comments that "there will be some shots fired tonight" has gone viral because of the timing of what she said. She was speaking to a Fox News journalist, before a shooter attacked the venue of the White House press dinner. The attacker, who US President Donald Trump said was likely a "lone wolf", also shot at a security officer.


"He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it's going to be really great," Levitt said ahead of the event, clearly referring to a speech that would be characteristic of Trump's loud and fiery public addresses.


To a question about who wrote the speech, she said, "I can't take credit. In true Donald Trump fashion, the man puts his pen to the paper himself. So it's a lot of his own work."


Karoline Leavitt bids farewell as she goes on maternity leave. "I'm about ready to have a baby any minute." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bid farewell to reporters as she goes on maternity leave.


#Trump

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#WhiteHouse

#KarolineLeavitt


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Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020

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Donald Trump Assassination Dreams. Slavery Returns In Southern States. Chaos Coming To America

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