Why are Israeli war criminals hiding out in Patagonia?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10023 followers
1
152 views • 1 day ago

The Grayzone's Oscar Leon examines reports of Israeli veterans of Gaza hiding out in the Patagonia region of Argentina, a country governed by a hardcore supporter of Israel who has forged close ties to messianic networks and the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

To place the issue in a wider context, Leon spoke to veteran Argentine journalist Sebastian Salgado, and Santiago Cuneo, a former boss of Milei and now one of his fiercest opponents.

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/Grayzone

Mirrored - The Grayzone

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
argentinapatagoniaisraeli war criminals
Related videos
More from Brighteon
