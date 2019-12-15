NIBIRU SYSTEM IS HERE....(actually in orbit around Earth, but hidden at an ENORMOUS cost)

IMPORTANT INFO ACCIDENTALLY OMITTED ! --- On the day when the New Mexico Solar Observatory was shut down and the FBI cordoned-off the area with no immediate reason given....

ALL OTHER GLOBAL SOLAR OBSERVATORIES ALSO IMMEDIATELY WERE SHUT DOWN !!!

( USE THE BRAIN GOD GAVE YOU.....WHAT DID EACH OBSERVATORY SEE / RECORD ?? ).

AND DID YOU KNOW THIS --- ALL VIDEO FOOTAGE WAS CONFISCATED BY GOVERNMENT

AGENCIES IN EACH COUNTRY.....AND (YES, I'M POSITIVE).....NEVER WAS RETURNED !!!

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In this video, I describe in detail a very clear-and-present-danger....that quite literally is the number one, most closely-guarded secret in the entire world. This is NOT one man's crazy "conspiracy theory" or hoax. Rather, when world events are viewed from a MACRO PERSPECTIVE and the question, "Are all of them explainable because of the now-acknowledged new grand solar minimum (mini ice-age) ??".....every word of my video makes logical sense.This dangerously--true expose also has been uploaded to my Bitchute and Brighteon channels....plus my own website.... www.carswell.tv ---- SO MANY MORE EARTHQUAKES, WITH INCREASING STRENGTH....SO MANY MORE VOLCANOES....GIGANTIC SINKHOLES....ENDLESS RAIN IN SOME GEOGRAPHIC AREAS WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY, Z-E-R-O RAIN IN OTHERS (RECORD--BREAKING HEAT AND HORRIFYING DROUGHTS INSTEAD).....TORNADOES IN COUNTRIES SUCH AS CHILE WHICH RARELY SEE THEM.....FEROCIOUS WIND STORMS THAT SEEM TO APPEAR OUT OF NOWHERE....HAIL THE SIZE OF BASEBALLS THAT SMASH ALL CAR WINDSHIELDS AND THAT IN ONE HOUR IN AUSTRALIA, DECIMATED AN ENTIRE SEASON'S WORTH OF AVOCADOS !!) --- Watch, use the brain God gave you, use your Holy Spirit discernment if you are a Christian as I am, then visit immediately various posts by two FELLOW strong believers.....



On YouTube.....see channel called "The Final Days"

Also on YouTube.....enter in the search bar, "Dr. Claudia Albers"