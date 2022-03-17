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Is All Of The Bible Scripture?
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Many people claim that the Bible is the "Word of God", BUT here is a short video with Bible verses showing that some of it isn't inspired by God.
Click the link to watch a longer video called "The Secret Name of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3wJc6lZ
For inquires email [email protected]
Click the link to watch a longer video called "The Secret Name of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3wJc6lZ
For inquires email [email protected]
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