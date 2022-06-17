Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 16, 2022 - Map & Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 16, 2022





▪️Russian Armed Forces continue to counterattack and conduct operations near Dementiivka, Rus'ka Lozova and Verkhnii Saltiv.





▪️In Izyum direction ZSU tries to cut off the Russian Armed Forces’ supply route.





▪️The attack on Krasnopillya is underway: ZSU’s Su-25 assault aircraft shot down near Mazanivka.





▪️Ukrainian special-ops units present in Lisichansk to steer onto targets and adjust artillery fire.





▪️High-intensity warfare resumed near Vuhledar: Shevchenko and Pavlivka are now under Allied Forces’ control.





▪️Russian helicopter Mi-35M shot down near Rivnopil’.





▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction Russian artillery struck ZSU’s positions in the outskirts of Orihiv and Hulyaipole.





▪️Russian troops hit ZSU’s positions in Knyazivka, Topolyne, Dobryanka and Osokorivka.