Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 16, 2022 - Map & Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 16, 2022
▪️Russian Armed Forces continue to counterattack and conduct operations near Dementiivka, Rus'ka Lozova and Verkhnii Saltiv.
▪️In Izyum direction ZSU tries to cut off the Russian Armed Forces’ supply route.
▪️The attack on Krasnopillya is underway: ZSU’s Su-25 assault aircraft shot down near Mazanivka.
▪️Ukrainian special-ops units present in Lisichansk to steer onto targets and adjust artillery fire.
▪️High-intensity warfare resumed near Vuhledar: Shevchenko and Pavlivka are now under Allied Forces’ control.
▪️Russian helicopter Mi-35M shot down near Rivnopil’.
▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction Russian artillery struck ZSU’s positions in the outskirts of Orihiv and Hulyaipole.
▪️Russian troops hit ZSU’s positions in Knyazivka, Topolyne, Dobryanka and Osokorivka.