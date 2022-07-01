X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - SC Just Added Another Roadblock To The [CB] Plan, It’s Falling Apart & They Cannot Stop It

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2813a - June 30. 2022

SC Just Added Another Roadblock To The [CB] Plan,It’s Falling Apart & They Cannot Stop It

The confidence in the economy crashes, 85% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, the people are reaching the precipice. The Atlanta Fed GDP is indicating we are now entering a recession. Powell admits that raising rates would bring the economy down. SC puts up another roadblock for the Green New Agenda.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

The confidence in the economy crashes, 85% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, the people are reaching the precipice. The Atlanta Fed GDP is indicating we are now entering a recession. Powell admits that raising rates would bring the economy down. SC puts up another roadblock for the Green New Agenda.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.