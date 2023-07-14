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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Going From Employed To Deployed
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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18 views • July 14, 2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show you rock for the King!

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Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
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You've heard it from here before Warriors Of Light, that you were created for a purpose beyond just growing up, going into debt, working a job you hate and dying before your time. You were born with a specific anointing, that fits a particular part of the plans of God. There are many sophisticated tools that you can use to find out what your aptitudes and attitudes are that could help you determine your heavenly assignment. The most important method to hearing from God is of course prayer. Simply ask God what plans he has for you, and you might be surprised and how clearly he answers. Let's Rock!

Video credits:
4 Helpful Rules for Discernment
Ascension Presents
https://www.youtube.com/@AscensionPresents

Angelica - Time Is All It Takes
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Real 80s CCM
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Deliverance - It's The Beat
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Deliverance - Topic
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4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy