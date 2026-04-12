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IRGC Navy in first reaction to Trump's statements following collapse of Islamabad talks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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IRGC Navy in first reaction to Trump's statements following collapse of Islamabad talks: 

"Any wrong step in the Strait of Hormuz will put the enemy in deadly whirlpools." 

An American destroyer left the Strait after receiving a warning from the Iranian Navy.

Adding:

US failed to win Iran’s trust during Pakistan talks: Parliament speaker 

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf says Washington failed to win Tehran’s trust during negotiations in Pakistan seeking a conclusive end to the US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Adding:

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution:

The History of Iran's Diplomacy from the Arsaces of Rome to the Islamabad Negotiations Has a Single Principle: "Safeguarding Our Dear Iran"

Just as "the Strait of Abul Hayat" has been a symbol throughout history of blocking the path of foreigners in the heart of our land, today too the key to the "Strait of Hormuz" is firmly in our hands.

Adding... after Vance's yesterday debacle with Iran negotiations...

New low for VP Vance as his popularity plummets to historic depths in US:

Poll  

US vice president JD Vance is now sitting at the bottom of the political ladder in the country, with approval numbers sinking to levels never seen before for a vice president at this stage in office, according to CNN.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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