BOMBSHELL: Saudis no increasing production because they CAN'T

In the shock revelation that Saudi Arabia's strategic oil reserves are running out, and the "source" is drying up, international analysts proceed, noting that the Kingdom now imports large quantities of Russian oil with Egypt as an intermediate country.

This means that Saudi Arabia's oil reserves and strategic reserves are running out, bringing energy Armageddon even closer.

We had reported in a previous article that there are signs that "the US is gradually losing Saudi Arabia" but no one had imagined until now that the Kingdom is now largely dependent on Moscow.

This fact is reinforced by two more incidents. The Macron-Biden conversation caught on camera without their knowledge, see exactly what the French president tells him, as well as the reduction in the delivery of Saudi oil to five refineries, mainly Chinese.



