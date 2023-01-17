https://gettr.com/post/p25bypk2a70
2023.01.17 HCN would be decentralized, everyone would be a mobile bank, and in addition to Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth, there would be the 6th level which is Righteousness.
喜币去中心化，每个人都是移动的银行，金木水火土加上第六级，正。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.