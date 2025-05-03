NUCLEAR warning from Pakistan to India - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NUCLEAR warning from Pakistan to India
Diplomat says Islamabad could use NUKES in case of war with New Delhi
‘Pakistan will use full spectrum of power, BOTH conventional and nuclear’ — ambassador to Russia tells RT.
Adding, earlier today:
❗️Modi BANS Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports.
❗️ India imposes IMMEDIATE ban on goods from Pakistan - Says in 'interest of national security'
Pakistan tests MISSILE in military drills. Abdali has 450km range to blast ground targets.
Army lauds successful training launch.