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How to make CD - MMS, with Andreas Kalcker #ENG A Simple Cure for 97% of Disease
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2265 views • March 29, 2020
In this video we will learn how to make CD (Chlorine Dioxide), an improved mixture of the old MMS. Always accompanied by the expert, the researcher Andreas Kalcker.
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
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