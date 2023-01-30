Create New Account
UK Army spied on Covid-19 lockdown and vaccine critics
TruNews
A shadowy Army unit secretly spied on British citizens who criticized the Government's Covid lockdown policies. Military operatives in the UK's 'information warfare' brigade were part of a sinister operation that targeted politicians and high-profile journalists who raised doubts about the official pandemic response. Papers show the outfits were tasked with countering 'disinformation' and 'harmful narratives... from purported experts', with civil servants and artificial intelligence deployed to 'scrape' social media for conversations against the COVID narrative.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.  Airdate 1/30/23


