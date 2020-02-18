BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christian Persecution in China: Police Crack Down Taken To New Level
Best Christian Teaching Videos
Best Christian Teaching Videos
69 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
38 views • February 18, 2020
On the 9th December, 2018 China's police state began a crackdown on Christians from the Early Rain Covenant Church, with reports of more than 100 Christians detained over the next few days. The senior pastor, Wang Yi and his wife have not been heard from since their arrest.

This video includes powerful and moving excerpts from a declaration Wang Yi wrote a few months earlier about the concept of "faithful disobedience". This declaration was written to stir up Christians in and out of the underground church in China (and around the world) to use the corruption within the Chinese government and its persecution of the Christian church to demonstrate a greater government, the Kingdom of Heaven, and the cross of Jesus Christ.

This is a call for Christians to come out of lukewarm religion, to take up your cross in obedience to Jesus Christ in solidarity with persecuted Christians everywhere.

Click here to read more about this topic of "Faithful Disobedience": https://goo.gl/MKjxVt
Keywords
christian persecutionkingdom of heavenendtimesurvivorsend time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviesunderground churchchina police statecrackdown on christianschristians detainedunderground church in chinacorruption within the chinese governmentpersecution of the christian churchthe cross of jesus christlukewarm religiontake up your crossobedience to jesus christpersecuted christianschina home church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea&#8217;s Complete Denuclearization

U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea’s Complete Denuclearization

Edison Reed
Review Finds Cancer Patients Report Discrimination in Family, Work, Insurance, Health Care

Review Finds Cancer Patients Report Discrimination in Family, Work, Insurance, Health Care

Chase Codewell
Canadian Labour Congress Workers Will Not Handle Military Cargo for Israel

Canadian Labour Congress Workers Will Not Handle Military Cargo for Israel

Douglas Harrington
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy