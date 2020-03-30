Scheming Congress Pillages America

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The majority of those we send to Washington are sadistic cold blooded opportunists that feed the American people a crock of BS through their sycophantic mockingbird media arm. Fueling their elitist private club by using the age old modus operandi of the Hegelian Dialectic to steal what is rightfully the property of the taxpayers.
And they went big this time. In the midst of a national emergency. The GOP tried twice and failed to pass their Stimulus due to the growing subterfuge of the Democrats. And when Pelosi finally released her 1,400 page bill it included the return of the Obamaphone and sought to "eliminate debt held by the U.S. Postal Service, require same-day voter registration, pay off $10,000 in student debt per person, mandate that airlines reduce their overall carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2050, the automatic extension of nonimmigrant visas and restrict colleges from providing information about citizenship status. It would also allocate $35 million to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, $500 million to The Institute of Museum and Library Services.
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