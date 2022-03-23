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Dr. Merritt: U.S. Losing WWIII Amid Injection Devastation
The New American
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World War III has already started and the United States is losing due to the government-controlled mass Covid "vaccination" program that is devastating and will eventually decimate the health of Americans and especially critical sectors such as military, healthcare and law enforcement, warned Dr. Lee Merritt in this explosive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Already, mortality rates are skyrocketing across the country. And it is going to get worse, warns the prominent medical doctors who has studied biological warfare and was among the first doctors to sound the alarm about the dangers of the Covid injections. However, there are some things that victims of these injections can do to try to mitigate the damage, and Dr. Merritt has listed them on her website.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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