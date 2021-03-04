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ADDICTIVE EMOTIONS AND HOW TO GROW OUT OF THEM
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30 views • March 04, 2021
Have you ever found yourself caught up in a negative emotion that you can’t shake off? Many people have addictions to the neuro-chemicals of certain types of emotions. In this episode we’ll look at 4 steps to grow out of that addiction so you can generate the kind of emotions that fuel your life instead of drain it.
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Topics Covered:
2:00 – Why it’s so important to be able to change your emotions at will
5:35 - The different ways people suppress emotions
8:40 - The 4-step process to properly digest emotions and turn them into fuel
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
2:00 – Why it’s so important to be able to change your emotions at will
5:35 - The different ways people suppress emotions
8:40 - The 4-step process to properly digest emotions and turn them into fuel
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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