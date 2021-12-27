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SCRUBBING TRUTH: VACCINE SAFETY, COVID19 & THE FUTURE OF OUR NATION | DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
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711 views • December 27, 2021
SCRUBBING TRUTH one video at a time. Communist guidelines.
YouTube has removed this interview with Dr. Sheri Tenpenny TWICE from my channel, once on my original channel in august 2020, and then again on Dec 11 2021.
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▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
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Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
YouTube has removed this interview with Dr. Sheri Tenpenny TWICE from my channel, once on my original channel in august 2020, and then again on Dec 11 2021.
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://youtu.be/4uZ0vXp922g
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
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