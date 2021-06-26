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China’s Social Score System - Coming to America
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60 views • June 26, 2021
China’s government introduced the social score system to several cities 5 years ago....today it is throughout the country.
Today, in America this exact type of system is being developed. In December of 2020 the introduction of this pilot program in the Chattanooga area was written about in the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
https://www.govtech.com/fs/infrastructure/chattanooga-tenn-picked-for-smart-cities-tech-test.html
https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/g20-invites-2-us-cities-to-adopt-global-policy-roadmap/589352/
It only took 5 years to be completely implemented in China.....how quickly will it be implemented in the entirety of the USA?
Today, in America this exact type of system is being developed. In December of 2020 the introduction of this pilot program in the Chattanooga area was written about in the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
https://www.govtech.com/fs/infrastructure/chattanooga-tenn-picked-for-smart-cities-tech-test.html
https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/g20-invites-2-us-cities-to-adopt-global-policy-roadmap/589352/
It only took 5 years to be completely implemented in China.....how quickly will it be implemented in the entirety of the USA?
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