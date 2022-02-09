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Elana Freeland - Geoengineered Transhumanism
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305 views • February 09, 2022
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Elana Freeland is joining us. Over the years, Elana Freeland has been a Waldorf school pioneer, teacher, lecturer, storyteller, and writer. She has written for alternative publications, edited the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA and ritual abuse, and ghostwritten books on diverse topics. Her second major in college was biology and she awarded a Master of Arts from St. John's College in Santa Fe New Mexico in 1996.
Elana is a an accomplished researcher and the author of several books. Her latest book geoengineered transhumanism is the last in a trilogy of books about geoengineering.
This series makes it clear; from fluoride in the water we drink, roundup in our soil and food, genetically altered food that we eat and nanoparticles in the air that we breath and now with DNA altering injections in our blood stream -- that we are under full scale attack by our own government.
Elana shows us the science behind all this propaganda constantly being spun by a media that is owned by the very forces that it is to report on and who now practices censorship in flagrant violation of the constitution and any scraps of ethics and morality.
Please welcome Elana Freeland to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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.
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❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
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#ElanaFreeland #Geoengineered #Transhumanism #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Elana is a an accomplished researcher and the author of several books. Her latest book geoengineered transhumanism is the last in a trilogy of books about geoengineering.
This series makes it clear; from fluoride in the water we drink, roundup in our soil and food, genetically altered food that we eat and nanoparticles in the air that we breath and now with DNA altering injections in our blood stream -- that we are under full scale attack by our own government.
Elana shows us the science behind all this propaganda constantly being spun by a media that is owned by the very forces that it is to report on and who now practices censorship in flagrant violation of the constitution and any scraps of ethics and morality.
Please welcome Elana Freeland to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#ElanaFreeland #Geoengineered #Transhumanism #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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