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COVID-19: China’s Mass Graves Signal Warning for America?
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32 views • July 04, 2020
The CDC has given a new name to the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) and warned America that, sooner or later, it will make its way here in full effect.
Meanwhile, in China, things are getting worse. Office buildings are being fumigated, citizens are being seized from the streets, and new evidence suggests the dead are being cremated in mass graves, while the government is still concealing the true numbers of the outbreak.
Also, what kind of effect is this outbreak having on the global markets? Watch The Zach Drew Show now to find out.
Make sure that you are prepared for whatever may happen, and follow this link to purchase your n95 masks before they disappear: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mz
Meanwhile, in China, things are getting worse. Office buildings are being fumigated, citizens are being seized from the streets, and new evidence suggests the dead are being cremated in mass graves, while the government is still concealing the true numbers of the outbreak.
Also, what kind of effect is this outbreak having on the global markets? Watch The Zach Drew Show now to find out.
Make sure that you are prepared for whatever may happen, and follow this link to purchase your n95 masks before they disappear: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mz
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