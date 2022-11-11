Are Christians Skeptical Of Christ’s Soon Return? – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (07 of 26)

In this video I talk about timing and how precise God is in his timing. And I'm going to attempt to show you how the 70 weeks of Daniel 9 are a wonderful clock. A clock is simply an instrument for measuring time. Now we've gotten real fancy with them and we've put alarms in them and calculators and all other kinds of things, but basically, all a clock does is measure the passage of time. And would you agree with me that the passage of time suggests the continuation of time?

