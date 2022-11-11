Are Christians Skeptical Of Christ’s Soon Return? – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (07 of 26)

In this video I talk about timing and how precise God is in his timing.
And I'm going to attempt to show you how the 70 weeks of Daniel 9 are a
wonderful clock. A clock is simply an instrument for measuring time. Now
we've gotten real fancy with them and we've put alarms in them and
calculators and all other kinds of things, but basically, all a clock
does is measure the passage of time. And would you agree with me that
the passage of time suggests the continuation of time?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.