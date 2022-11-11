Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are Christians Skeptical Of Christ’s Soon Return? – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (07 of 26)
20 views
channel image
WUAS
Published 18 days ago |

In this video I talk about timing and how precise God is in his timing. And I'm going to attempt to show you how the 70 weeks of Daniel 9 are a wonderful clock. A clock is simply an instrument for measuring time. Now we've gotten real fancy with them and we've put alarms in them and calculators and all other kinds of things, but basically, all a clock does is measure the passage of time. And would you agree with me that the passage of time suggests the continuation of time?

Keywords
seeing the futurechrists soon returnusing bible history

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket