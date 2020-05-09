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🔴AmightyWind Parties Pt 2 w/ Love Greetings❗ 26 Yrs Online, Happy Birthday Apostle Elisheva 4.4.2020 [2020 Video]
Book Of Yah 777
Book Of Yah 777
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12 views • May 09, 2020
We've also added some clips we weren't able to post last year. Happy Birthday Amightywind Ministry and Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu!
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration from April 4 2020 to May 4 2020. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private please mention it and don't worry it will remain private.

PRAISE YAH for HIS OWN Amightywind Ministry for 26 Years of Preaching and Teaching the True GOSPEL OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH leading millions of souls worldwide to Salvation in HIS GLORIOUS NAME.
YAHUSHUA is our only Salvation and Blessed Hope!
Let All of Heaven and Earth Rejoice!
YAH’s AlmightyWind Prophecies are now ringing forth through HIS Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu in over 52 languages!

* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com

Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w
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partiesonlinelove greetings
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