The Expanding Bureaucracy: How Public Employment Drains Resources, Serves No Genuine Purpose, and Operates Against the Public Interest

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Government bureaucracy has expanded far beyond essential services like roads, water, and electricity, creating millions of public sector jobs that consume vast taxpayer resources while delivering minimal value and often operating against public interests through taxation, regulation, and dependency programs.
Read the full article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-expanding-bureaucracy-how-public
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#GovernmentBureaucracy #TaxpayerWaste #PublicSectorInefficiency #BigGovernment #DeepStateExposed
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