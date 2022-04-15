The NWO Seduction of Marxist Ideology, but it's Dystopian and Doomed to Fail.

Dutch Leader Thierry Baudet Warns Of The Coming ‘New World Order’…



Dutch politician Thierry Baudet has set his sights on the globalist agenda to undermine Western civilization. He discusses the negative trends plaguing the West and points to three specific factors to blame: Mass immigration, globalism, and climate change.



Thierry argues that these “big three” Globalist agendas are all based in Marxism, which are marketed as a golden era for humanity but are really a dystopian sham doomed to failure.



“The New World Order is upon us,” Thierry declared.



What is happening in the West? Why are we observing a trend of collapse and decay in all Western societies? In this episode of The Movement, Thierry Baudet shares his views about the current problems plaguing the West and identifies the three major trends that are responsible for what we are witnessing today: immigration, supranational legislation, and climate change.

Thierry explains that these trends have emerged from Marxist ideology, sold to the public as a higher and utopian state of existence, but that is eventually dystopian and doomed to fail.

He further illustrates that we, as humans, are beings in need of a sense of community but that this very foundation of our humanity is being undermined by these three major projects.