Keir Starmer: The most despised prime minister in British history
- Attempts to shut down "free speech" on 𝕏
- The lives and safety of women and children compromised
- Zero border control
- Grooming gang cover ups
- P*edophile government cover ups
- Winter fuel stolen from pensioners
- Farmers taxed into the ground
- Prison for tweets
- Arresting the elderly for standing up against genocide
- Broken promise after broken promise
Source @Wokerati Marty
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!