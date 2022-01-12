© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Fauci Grilled By Senate Republicans On His Involvement In Creating COVID-19
Follow
1
Share
Report
213 views • January 12, 2022
Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky had a tough day today being grilled by Senate Republicans on all the lies about Covid and the protocols that have hurt us so much sense. It is obvious Fauci has been caught red handed with his involvement in the Wuhan Lab and the cover up of the release of the virus, but will there be enough leadership to have a true investigation of this mad scientist? Dan Lyman joins to discuss why he left Europe to return to the United States as well as the latest news he’s covering. Kristi Leigh joins to discuss her most recent interview with Dr. Robert Malone. Owen Shroyer breaks down how the federal government isn’t even hiding it anymore, they are now targeting American patriots to political persecution.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.