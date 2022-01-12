FULL SHOW: Fauci Grilled By Senate Republicans On His Involvement In Creating COVID-19

Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky had a tough day today being grilled by Senate Republicans on all the lies about Covid and the protocols that have hurt us so much sense. It is obvious Fauci has been caught red handed with his involvement in the Wuhan Lab and the cover up of the release of the virus, but will there be enough leadership to have a true investigation of this mad scientist? Dan Lyman joins to discuss why he left Europe to return to the United States as well as the latest news he’s covering. Kristi Leigh joins to discuss her most recent interview with Dr. Robert Malone. Owen Shroyer breaks down how the federal government isn’t even hiding it anymore, they are now targeting American patriots to political persecution.