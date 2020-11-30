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Words From The Lord: "6 Million Will Die!" - "Utter Destruction Is VERY NEAR!!" - "Stand Your Ground"! - "40 Days!!" - "You'll Come Home With Me In December!"
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172 views • November 30, 2020
The Number! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-number-mckana/
UTTER DESTRUCTION IS VERY NEAR: WORLDWIDE MESSAGE THOUGH FOCUS IS ON NORTH AMERICA – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/utter-destruction-is-very-near-worldwide-message-though-focus-is-on-north-america-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
STAND YOUR GROUND-STAND FIRM! – Avidan
https://444prophecynews.com/stand-your-ground-stand-firm-avidan/
The cave of Adullam… – T. Andrew Farley
https://444prophecynews.com/the-cave-of-adullam-t-andrew-farley/
The Lion of Judah and The Many Bright Stars – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-lion-of-judah-and-the-many-bright-stars-mckana/
Dream about the hard times we are living – Zu
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-about-the-hard-times-we-are-living-zu/
DO NOT FEAR – Trupti Desai
https://444prophecynews.com/do-not-fear-trupti-desai/
Things of the Heart and Gods Spoken Word
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhGN9uypq-s
40 Days!! 40 Days 40 Days! What An AMAZING God We Serve!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgUQ0JUHghM&;feature=youtu.be
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https://444prophecynews.com/the-number-mckana/
UTTER DESTRUCTION IS VERY NEAR: WORLDWIDE MESSAGE THOUGH FOCUS IS ON NORTH AMERICA – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/utter-destruction-is-very-near-worldwide-message-though-focus-is-on-north-america-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
STAND YOUR GROUND-STAND FIRM! – Avidan
https://444prophecynews.com/stand-your-ground-stand-firm-avidan/
The cave of Adullam… – T. Andrew Farley
https://444prophecynews.com/the-cave-of-adullam-t-andrew-farley/
The Lion of Judah and The Many Bright Stars – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-lion-of-judah-and-the-many-bright-stars-mckana/
Dream about the hard times we are living – Zu
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-about-the-hard-times-we-are-living-zu/
DO NOT FEAR – Trupti Desai
https://444prophecynews.com/do-not-fear-trupti-desai/
Things of the Heart and Gods Spoken Word
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhGN9uypq-s
40 Days!! 40 Days 40 Days! What An AMAZING God We Serve!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgUQ0JUHghM&;feature=youtu.be
_____________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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