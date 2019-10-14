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Piers corbyn on the coming mini ice age and the fake climate change
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429 views • October 14, 2019
(hebrew follows)
in this talk a renowned scientist, Piers Corbyn, shares with us his scientific discoveries and no bending corners truth about teh fake climate change agenda, the part 5G has to play in it, the coming mini ice age and failurs of crops and shortage of food supply..
facinating and to the point.
thats Piers's website - http://weatheraction.com/
my site - https://www.ahava528.com/
בשיחה הזו פירס קורבין, מדען ידוע, משתף איתנו את התגליות המדעיות שלו ואת האמיתות שלא מעגלות פינה על אג'נדת שינוי האקלים המזוייפת, החלק שיש לדור 5 בזה, מיני עידן קרח שמגיע והמחסור במזון.
מרתק ולעניין.
זה האתר שלו - http://weatheraction.com/
לאתר שלי - https://www.ahava528.com/
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
in this talk a renowned scientist, Piers Corbyn, shares with us his scientific discoveries and no bending corners truth about teh fake climate change agenda, the part 5G has to play in it, the coming mini ice age and failurs of crops and shortage of food supply..
facinating and to the point.
thats Piers's website - http://weatheraction.com/
my site - https://www.ahava528.com/
בשיחה הזו פירס קורבין, מדען ידוע, משתף איתנו את התגליות המדעיות שלו ואת האמיתות שלא מעגלות פינה על אג'נדת שינוי האקלים המזוייפת, החלק שיש לדור 5 בזה, מיני עידן קרח שמגיע והמחסור במזון.
מרתק ולעניין.
זה האתר שלו - http://weatheraction.com/
לאתר שלי - https://www.ahava528.com/
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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