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Australian Fires by Paul J. Watson
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98 views • January 08, 2020
Paul J. Watson correctly points out that the devastating fires in Australia has nothing to do with "climate change". Arson is partly a cause, but no mention is made of nano aluminum falling out of the skies and landing on the trees, bushes, ground and buildings. Fine aluminum powder does burn and it's found everywhere now. This IS by design.
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