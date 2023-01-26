https://gettr.com/post/p26dfb03dcf
中共讓老人們照看第三代，之後洗腦並用新冠疫苗殺死老年人。
CCP Got The Old Folks To Look After Their Grandkids, Brainwashed The Grandkids Later, Then Killed The Old Folks With Vaccines.
