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Dr. Jane Ruby - Undiluted Pfizer Vials Full of Snake Venom Proteins for Injection. - 041822
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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692 views • April 19, 2022
Thanks to Dr. Jane Ruby explaining this research of collected evidence in this video that I'm sharing.

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, while some of the frontline experts are breathlessly trying to dismiss the snake venom warnings of Dr.Bryan Ardis before they have seen all the evidence, other experts from around the world are now stepping up to tie the pieces together and Dr. Jane shows you their incredible photos and videos and Dr. Eli English, Homeopathic doctor, is back to show everyone how to counteract the effects of envenomation with natural antidote approaches.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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