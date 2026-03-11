A new report says that a military investigation has found that the US struck the school in Iran. As commander in chief, do you take responsibility?

Trump: "For what? I don't know about it."

ℹ️ Just a reminder that this guy tried to lie that Iran has Tomahawk missiles, and they did it themselves.

Also, more: Can you declare victory in this war if the supreme leader remains the ayatollah's son?

"I don't want to comment on that." - Trump

Trump on withdrawing from Iran War: "We're not finished yet."

Trump: We must get rid of Hezbollah, which has been a disaster for a long time.

Trump on the resumption of work of the Strait of Hormuz: "Everything is going very well."

And: Israel is preparing for a possible “significant escalation” in missile attacks from Iran and Hezbollah tonight, according to CNN (CNN is Israeli mouthpiece).