A new report says that a military investigation has found that the US struck the school in Iran. As commander in chief, do you take responsibility?
Trump: "For what? I don't know about it."
ℹ️ Just a reminder that this guy tried to lie that Iran has Tomahawk missiles, and they did it themselves.
Also, more: Can you declare victory in this war if the supreme leader remains the ayatollah's son?
"I don't want to comment on that." - Trump
Trump on withdrawing from Iran War: "We're not finished yet."
Trump: We must get rid of Hezbollah, which has been a disaster for a long time.
Trump on the resumption of work of the Strait of Hormuz: "Everything is going very well."
And: Israel is preparing for a possible “significant escalation” in missile attacks from Iran and Hezbollah tonight, according to CNN (CNN is Israeli mouthpiece).