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Coming of Christ Series (Lesson 4) - Times of Refreshment! Acts 3:18-24
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0 view • October 04, 2021
This is a discussion of the context and content of Peter's second sermon on the Day of Pentecost following Christ's ascension where he tells his audience how long Jesus will be received in heaven, retained in heaven, and when he will return from heaven.
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